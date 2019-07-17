Creepy New ‘IT Chapter Two’ Poster Arrives Ahead of Tomorrow’s Trailer

0

A new poster for IT Chapter Two is here, and a new trailer is on the way. Keep those yellowing eyes peeled for new footage tomorrow, Thursday, at noon ET. The last trailer we saw focused on Jessica Chastain as the adult Beverly Marsh who ran into some creepy territory when she returned to Derry. After a tense clip featuring a meeting between Beverly and an old woman who was not quite what she seemed, the video than morphed into more of a traditional trailer. Here’s hoping the new look we get at Andrés Muschietti‘s closer gives us another character intro from one of the other Losers.

Also starring James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozer, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlo, with Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer reprising their roles through flashbacks, screenwriter Gary Dauberman and director Andy Muschietti‘s follow-up film arrives September 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for IT Chapter Two: