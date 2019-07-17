Creepy New ‘IT Chapter Two’ Poster Arrives Ahead of Tomorrow’s Trailer

A new poster for IT Chapter Two is here, and a new trailer is on the way. Keep those yellowing eyes peeled for new footage tomorrow, Thursday, at noon ET. The last trailer we saw focused on Jessica Chastain as the adult Beverly Marsh who ran into some creepy territory when she returned to Derry. After a tense clip featuring a meeting between Beverly and an old woman who was not quite what she seemed, the video than morphed into more of a traditional trailer. Here’s hoping the new look we get at Andrés Muschietti‘s closer gives us another character intro from one of the other Losers.
Also starring James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozer, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlo, with Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer reprising their roles through flashbacks, screenwriter Gary Dauberman and director Andy Muschietti‘s follow-up film arrives September 6th.
https://twitter.com/ITMovieOfficial/status/1151521946254708736
Here’s the official synopsis for IT Chapter Two:
Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, “IT CHAPTER TWO” brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film. James McAvoy (“Split,” upcoming “Glass”) stars as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama”) as Beverly, Bill Hader (HBO’s “Barry,” “The Skeleton Twins”) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”) as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV’s “Mary Kills People”) as Ben, James Ransone (HBO’s “The Wire”) as Eddie, and Bill Skarsgård returning in the seminal role of Pennywise. Andy Bean (“Allegiant,” Starz’ “Power”) plays Stanley, and reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.