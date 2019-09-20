The Collider.com Podcast, Episode 222: ‘It Chapter Two’

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about It Chapter Two. Since the film has been out for a couple weeks and was a hit, we’re digging into spoilers for the horror sequel. We discuss how it compares to the first film, the movie’s structural problems, how the film could have been stronger, our interest in Pennywise sequels, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

