First ‘IT Chapter Two’ Reactions Tease an Uneven, Ambitious, & Scary Sequel Where Hader Steals the Show

by      August 20, 2019

The wait for one of horror’s most anticipated sequels is almost over. IT Chapter Two arrives in theaters next month, and the first fan and critics screenings have officially begun. With Collider’s fan screening about to kick off in Hollywood, the embargo is officially up and the first round of reactions has hit the web.

Director Andy Muschietti returns for the sequel to 2017’s record-shattering Stephen King  adaptation, and the sequel finds an A-list ensemble taking on the roles of the adult losers — James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise/It.

Image via Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema

Written by Gary Dauberman (ITAnnabelle Comes Home)—and featuring original Losers Wyatt OleffJaeden LieberherSophia LillisFinn WolfhardJeremy Ray TaylorChosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer reprising their roles through flashbacks—the film hits theaters on September 6, 2019.

For more on IT Chapter Two, be sure to check out the links below followed by the first screening reactions from critics

