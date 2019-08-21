First ‘IT Chapter Two’ Reactions Tease an Uneven, Ambitious, & Scary Sequel Where Hader Steals the Show

0

The wait for one of horror’s most anticipated sequels is almost over. IT Chapter Two arrives in theaters next month, and the first fan and critics screenings have officially begun. With Collider’s fan screening about to kick off in Hollywood, the embargo is officially up and the first round of reactions has hit the web.

Director Andy Muschietti returns for the sequel to 2017’s record-shattering Stephen King adaptation, and the sequel finds an A-list ensemble taking on the roles of the adult losers — James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise/It.

Written by Gary Dauberman (IT, Annabelle Comes Home)—and featuring original Losers Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer reprising their roles through flashbacks—the film hits theaters on September 6, 2019.

#ITChapter2 isn’t as refined as the first, but it’s still an excellent ensemble piece, oozing with heart & packed with extremely well-crafted set pieces. Muschietti weaves the young & adult Losers together super well, giving IT 2 a truly epic feel. (MVP: Bill Hader as Richie.) pic.twitter.com/7dXmIsd2z6 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can’t *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it’s still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he’d be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is awesome. The adult cast is perfect and loved the way the film mixes in the old and new. I don’t want to say too much because most of you are going to see it. Congrats to everyone that worked on it for a job well done. pic.twitter.com/b8yFZe3FzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 21, 2019

So, #ITChapterTwo: it’s v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn’t LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo. pic.twitter.com/1KUZk5TXA1 — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 has a rushed, clumsy first act & an odd lack of chemistry among the adult Losers. But it eventually finds its footing. This is a BIG movie—a go for broke horror blockbuster not afraid to make weird choices. Bill Hader steals the show. #ITMovie #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/cib2slRfoq — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is probably scarier than chapter one – more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams. But it also loses a lot of charm in the shift in focus from the coming of age to the now adult characters. At nearly 3 hours it feels long. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 21, 2019

IT Chapter Two is an amazing look at friendship and trauma that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. Bill Hader and James Ransone absolutely steal the show. I cannot wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/p2jcDENkuM — Kate Gardner (@kate_s_gardner) August 21, 2019

For the most part I liked IT CHAPTER TWO. First half (of this pretty long movie!) is great. And the new adult cast is stellar. Second half isn’t as tight. And overall Chapter Two isn’t as tight as the first movie. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 21, 2019

Saw #ITChapterTwo last week! It definitely lives up to the hype of the first one by delivering memorable scares and incredible visuals. The adult losers club’s chemistry was amazing. It’s scary af. pic.twitter.com/PK6R3AD1u4 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) August 21, 2019

Really enjoyed #ITChapterTwo which serves as the perfect bookend to Chapter One. Some great shocks and scares with the young and old cast. Bill Hader absolutely steals the movie, which balances heartfelt emotion with creepy jump scares galore. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) August 21, 2019