‘IT Chapter Two’ Director Confirms Monster-Sized Runtime

0

Listen, it’s not easy to settle in when you’re watching an immortal clown-monster feed on the fears of children, but you’re gonna’ want to get as comfortable as possible when you sit down for IT Chapter Two. Speaking to Digital Spy, director Andy Muschietti confirmed the film is currently coming in at 2 hours and 45 minutes, a solid half-hour longer than its 2017 predecessor.

“Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint,” Muschietti said.

A monster-sized runtime is anything but a death knell in 2019. Avengers: Endgame is a straight three hours and it became the highest-grossing movie of all time, plus the 2-hour-45-minute Once Upon a Time in Hollywood just banked Quentin Tarantino the best opening weekend of his career. In the case of IT Chapter Two, it does feel like Warner Bros. is positioning this thing as a grand conclusion to a two-part epic. When Collider’s Haleigh Foutch caught up with Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti at Comic-Con, the duo teased double the trouble in Derry, Maine, especially when it comes to Bill Skarsgård‘s Pennywise.

“We talked for hours, Bill and I talked for hours to discuss the character. One, in a larger, bigger plan for Pennywise on this one. Make sure that he came with a very specific and focused feeling of revenge against the losers and he just comes — there’s a bigger plan, there’s a step ahead that he didn’t have in the first movie and there’s also a deepened sense of manipulation and perversion, as well as smarts and intelligence this time.”

IT Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6 and stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Andy Bean, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa, and Jay Ryan. For more on the film, make sure to check out the links below: