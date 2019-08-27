‘IT Chapter Two’: Pictures from our Early Screening at ArcLight Hollywood

0

When Collider was a much smaller operation, I had a lot of ideas on where the site could go. While some of the things I dreamed about are still in the development stage, one of my ideas—a screening series where fans could not only see movies early, but also hear from the filmmakers and actors that made the film—has really taken off.

As you may have noticed, over the past five years we’ve screened some of the biggest movies before they’ve been released and had some amazing filmmakers participate in extended Q&As after the screening. It’s been an amazing run which I think reached new heights with our extremely early screening of IT Chapter 2 last week at ArcLight Hollywood.

The thing you need to know is, most movie studios won’t let you screen one of their biggest movies of the year more than a few days before release.

But Warner Bros. isn’t most studios.

Thanks to our amazing partners at the studio, we screened IT Chapter 2 before the world premiere! We loaded the theater with hundreds of fans and thanks to our friends at ArcLight Cinemas, everyone got free caramel corn and soda. In addition, thanks to our fantastic partners at Funko and Sideshow, before the movie started I gave away a ton of amazing free IT swag to those that could answer some trivia questions. Outside the theater, we set up a step and repeat so fans could take pictures with the poster and feel like they were part of something special.

Trust me when I say the IT Chapter 2 screening was the beginning of a new chapter of the Collider Screening Series and I can’t wait to announce some of the cool stuff we have planned for later this year.

Since so many Collider readers from around the world don’t get the chance to attend our Los Angeles screenings, I thought you might like to see what it’s like via video and pictures. Check out everything below. You might even recognize a few familiar faces…

Again, a HUGE thank you to Warner Bros, ArcLight Cinemas, Funko and Sideshow for being such awesome partners.

