Stephen King Didn’t Add an All-New Scene to ‘It Chapter Two’ After All

We’re just about a week and a half away from It Chapter Two‘s big debut so it’s no surprise that there’s a ton of It news making the rounds right now. You might recall one particular report claiming that the man behind the iconic novel, Stephen King himself, added a scene to the new movie. A very exciting thought, especially for this rabid Stephen King fan, but when we caught up with director Andy Muschietti at the It Chapter Two junket yesterday, he set the record straight and clarified that’s not exactly correct.

The new movie hits theaters on September 6th and continues the story of the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film. When Pennywise resurfaces, the sole Loser left in Derry, Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), knows it’s time to call the gang home. Here’s how Muschietti described his collaboration with King on the It Chapter Two script:

“I just shared the script with him because I wanted to know what he thought about it, [if] he has any kind of notes and he very generously said, ‘Look, just take this as what it is. It’s not a mandate or anything. But this is like the couple of things I would like to see in the movie.’ And that’s what it was.”

Muschietti was kind enough to indulge me further and highlighted two specific scenes King was rallying for:

“There were things that were already on their way to land in the movie. He’s a fan of Paul Bunyan and specifically Paul Bunyan chasing young Richie. So that was great because I was a little bit on the fence with that and when Steve said, ‘Gotta put it in the movie; can we see it in the movie?’ I was like, ‘Yes, of course!’ And the other one was the rolling standpipe at the end of the book when Derry collapses into the sinkhole and it all floods. There is a scene where the standpipe basically collapses and starts rolling down the hill, and for some reason, it’s one of Stephen’s favorite episodes in the book and, it’s funny actually. The whole episode is seen by a guy that’s smoking a splif and he’s looking and he says something like, ‘That’s Steven Spielberg,’ something like that, because of the scope of the scene. Well, we couldn’t go that far because I basically wanted to end the movie on a more emotional note, more intimate, more about the feelings of this group of characters. And also making this huge destruction scene would have sucked probably half the budget of visual effects. I didn’t want to go through that.”

So there it is! King didn’t request one all-new scene; he simply encouraged Muschietti to incorporate some of his favorite elements into the new film.

You can check out the finished product for yourself when It Chapter 2 hits theaters on September 6th. And be sure to keep an eye on Collider leading up to the release. We’ll have much more content from the film’s press day coming your way real soon.