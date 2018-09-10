‘IT: Chapter Two’ to Embrace the Weird Ritual in Stephen King’s Horror Story

0

We officially have less than a year to wait until the arrival of Andy Muschietti‘s IT: Chapter Two. The bad news is that it’s still almost a year away, but the good news is that it’ll most likely be worth the wait. Not only is the adult cast of the Losers Club incredible, but returning collaborators Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman get to capitalize on the shorthand they established on the first film in order to bring their vision to the big screen. And that vision includes some of the stranger elements of Stephen King‘s classic horror tome. Some story spoilers follow.

Speaking with Cinemablend, Dauberman talked about his screenwriting process and collaboration with Muschietti while teasing some of the story elements that they’re folding into the script. Now while certain scenes might sound good on the page, there’s still a ways to go before the sequel and closing chapter hits theaters on September 6, 2019, so we’ll have to wait until then to see how much of the adaptation makes the cut.

The first scene in question might very well serve as the opening of IT: Chapter Two, which would be a nice parallel to the book considering that it served to set up the contemporary storyline in Derry, Maine. That scene, of course, centers on Adrian Mellon, a young gay man living in the beleaguered town with his life partner, Don Hagarty. The two attend the local fair while talking about whether or not to settle down in Derry, and that’s where I’ll leave their story for now. Xavier Dolan has already been cast in the role with Taylor Frey as Don, so there’s a good chance they’ll at least make it to the Blu-ray’s deleted scenes. Here’s what Dauberman had to say about the scene in question and how he and Muschietti split story responsibilities: