First ‘IT Chapter Two’ Teaser Poster Is Dark and Full of (Imagined) Terrors

0

On this lovely Halloween, Warner Bros. and New Line would like to remind you that this time next year, a new IT sequel will be in theaters. Indeed, the studios released what can technically be called the first IT 2 teaser poster, but in reality is just a warning that this movie is coming without revealing anything at all. But when your first movie breaks the record for an R-rated film’s opening weekend box office and soars to over $700 million, you can pretty much do whatever you want—people aren’t gonna not see IT Chapter Two.

The follow-up continues the adaptation of the Stephen King book, this time picking up with the Losers Club 27 years later, when they’re all now adults and must return to Derry to thwart Pennywise once again. Director Andy Muschietti returns and he assembled a top-notch ensemble that consists of the following:

James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough

Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh

Bill Hader as Richie Tozier

Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom

James Ranson as Eddie Kaspbrak

Andy Bean as Stanley Uris

Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon

Of course Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as Pennywise/It, and the kids from the first IT will return for flashbacks as their adult counterparts struggle to remember key aspects of their time in Derry.

We probably still have a ways to go before the trailer for this one is revealed, but for now take a gander at the first IT 2 teaser poster below. IT Chapter Two opens in theaters on September 6, 2019.