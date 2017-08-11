Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘IT’

0

I am not a “horror guy” (I have nothing against the genre; I just don’t actively seek out horror films) and even I’m excited out of my mind for IT. The movie looks scary as hell and keep in mind that it’s been a bit of an uphill battle for the film after they replaced director Cary Fukunaga with Andres Muschietti, but the trailers and positive buzz have worked. I’ve heard nothing but good things about this movie, and I can’t wait for it to scare me apart.

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 25 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of IT. To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “IT”. The screening is on Tuesday, September 5th at 7:30PM at Regal Atlantic Station, so please don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.

Check out the latest trailer below. IT opens September 8th and stars Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Nicholas Hamilton, and Bill Skarsgård.

