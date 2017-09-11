Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: ‘IT’ Scares Up Largest Opening Weekend for a Horror Movie

by      September 11, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday September 11th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • IT has largest opening weekend for horror movie all-time; box office report
  • KKK Thriller Black Klansman in the works from Spike Lee and Jordan Peele
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter
fifty-shades-freed-poster

Image via Universal Pictures

Related Content
Previous Article
Dylan O’Brien & Michael Keaton on Adapting Vince Flynn’s Novels into ‘American…
Next Article
Witness the Teaser for Zack Snyder's Short Film 'Snow Steam Iron'
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News