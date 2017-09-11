Movie Talk: ‘IT’ Scares Up Largest Opening Weekend for a Horror Movie

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday September 11th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- IT has largest opening weekend for horror movie all-time; box office report
- KKK Thriller Black Klansman in the works from Spike Lee and Jordan Peele
- The Purge 4 gets a new title: The Purge: The Island; revealed to be a prequel set during first purge
- First teaser trailer and poster released for Fifty Shades Freed
- New TV spot revealed for Thor: Ragnarok
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter