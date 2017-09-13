‘IT’ Continues Its Box Office Assault; More Tuesday Records Fall

0

Can’t stop It. Won’t stop It. After a monster weekend for the horror film, surpassing even the most extreme estimates with a tally of $123.4 million domestically and another $66.3 million from foreign box offices in its opening frame, It shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Warner Bros. has now reported that the Tuesday ticket sales for Andrés Muschietti‘s adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic tome have also set another pair of records.

It took in another $11.4 million from Tuesday alone. (Tuesday! Who goes to the movies on a Tuesday?! Smart people, that’s who.) This is more than the studio’s previous record holders for a horror film on a Tuesday–The Conjuring with $5.6 million–and the largest Tuesday in September–Sully with $4.8 million–combined. Pretty impressive. However, it should be noted that non-Warner Bros. film The Omen (2006) notched $12.6 million on a Tuesday … June 6th, 2006 to be precise. It’s also strange that WB left out I Am Legend, a sci-fi/horror film which took in $9.8 million on a (Christmas!) Tuesday back in 2007, but I digress. (Figures via Box Office Mojo.)

Looking ahead to this weekend’s frame, It should be in pretty good shape to continue its winning ways. Darren Aronofsky‘s mother! opens this Friday, and its buzzy status, high-powered leads in Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, and general WTF nature may make it a contender for the box office crown. (Read Brian Formo‘s review out of Venice here.) However, Aronofsky’s last film Noah was the biggest box office opener for the writer-director by far, taking in more than $43.7 million domestically on what’s a pretty straightforward story that also hooked the religious demographic. mother! is … not that.

Also opening this weekend is Michael Cuesta‘s action-thriller American Assassin starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, and Sanaa Lathan. Critics have not been kind to this one, but there still seems to be audience interest in the counterterrorism tale. Perhaps the difference in genres will be enough to give AA a box office boost. But will it be enough to dethrone It? I’d be surprised.

