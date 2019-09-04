A Cut ‘IT Chapter One’ Credits Scene Would Have Revealed Jessica Chastain as Bev

0

You’re guaranteed to get a lot from the two-hour-and-45-minute IT Chapter Two—deaths, dancing clowns, rampaging Paul Bunyans, you name it—but the one thing to mark off that expectation checklist is an after-credits scene. Talking to HuffPost, director Andy Muschietti clarified that Chapter Two is taking the Avengers: Endgame approach to post-credits codas by ending the saga without any teases. “This is, like, the idea that this is over,” the filmmaker said.

But that wasn’t always the case with Warner Bros.’ pair of horror flicks. Muschietti described the plans for an IT Chapter One credits scene—after the ominous Pennywise laugh and the reveal that the film was, in fact, a chapter one—that would have introduced audiences to Jessica Chastain as the adult Beverly Marsh.

“Something a lot of people probably don’t know is ‘Chapter One’ did have the idea to make a post-credit scene, which was Beverly Marsh picking up the phone,” Muschietti said. “So, 27 years later, post credit, you would see a phone ringing. It’s an iPhone, so it’s impossible that it’s 1989, and a hand comes in and the camera wraps around this red-haired back of a head, and we turn around, and it’s Jessica Chastain!”

Producer Barbara Muschietti noted that scheduling ultimately scrapped the scene, but said, “We did all that we had to do to make sure that Jess was our Beverly, and then she was, so we got our wish.”

IT Chapter Two also stars Bill Skarsgård, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, and Andy Bean.