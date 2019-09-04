Watch: ‘It Chapter 2’ Young Losers Club Do Arts & Crafts, Raise Money for Charity

0

It Chapter Two kicks off 27 years after the events of the first film, but that doesn’t mean that’s the end of the standout young ensemble from that 2017 release. Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) is the only member of The Losers Club who never left Derry and, over the years, he’s up camp at the local library obsessively researching what they could do to defeat It. The rest of the group? Turns out, when you leave Derry, you lose your memories of home sweet home – the bad and the good. When Pennywise resurfaces, Mike knows its time to hold the Losers to their promise to return home and defeat the infamous dancing clown once and for all. But in order to do so, they need to connect with their past, and that’s where the young ensemble is beautifully woven back in.

With It Chapter Two hitting theaters on September 6th, we got to spend a little time with Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Wyatt Oleff. Not only did we want to find a new way to have a little fun with the interview, but we wanted to do it for a good cause, too. That being said, welcome to your very first edition of “Collider Arts & Crafts”! In the video at the top of this article, the group decorates their very own Derry milk cartons while dishing out some cast superlatives. Give it a watch for yourself and if you’d like to bid on one of the finished milk cartons, click right here! All proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

