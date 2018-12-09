‘It: Chapter 2′, ‘Wonder Woman 1984′, ‘Shazam!’ New ‘Godzilla 2′ Trailer, and More Revealed at CCXP

0

While you might not have heard of CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the biggest conventions on the planet. Over the past few years, Brazil’s Comic-Con, started by our friends at Omelete, has quickly become the go-to destination for movie studios and streaming services as a one-stop shop to reach the geek audience in Latin America. Last year, the con had 240,000 attendees and this year it’s even bigger. Because of the popularity of the convention, all the movie studios are down here promoting their upcoming slates. While San Diego used to be the place where movie studios pushed their product, CCXP definitely now has a bigger movie studio presence.

As you might have already heard, Sony world premiered the first trailer from Spider-Man: Far From Home and Men in Black: International during their CCXP panel yesterday, and today Warner Bros. decided to showcase a ton of their upcoming movies during their two-hour presentation.

It: Chapter 2

With It: Chapter 2 not hitting theaters until September 6, 2019, and the film only recently having wrapped principal production, I wasn’t sure if WB was going to offer anything during the panel. Thankfully, they did share a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, which looked like the type of video a studio would share with promotional partners to get them excited about the sequel. In the video, we saw director Andy Muschietti talk about what he hopes to accomplish with the anticipated sequel, saying it will be serious, more intense, and have scarier moments. The video also showed some pre-production artwork, including the different departments working on the film.

Another part of the video showed new cast members Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and others talking about what the film is about. There wasn’t much footage from the film, but we did see a shot of the cast together walking across a bridge.

My favorite part, however, was some video from the very first table read. While we didn’t get to see the cast reading any lines, the video showed this massive table with every cast member listed getting ready to read the script.