‘IT: Chapter One’ Returning to Theaters with Sneak Peek at Sequel

0

If you want to relive the horrors of IT: Chapter One on the big screen ahead of this September’s concluding sequel IT: Chapter Two, you’ll get your chance in August. Fandango announced today that the spooky Stephen King adaptation IT: Chapter One is returning to theaters for two nights in August—Saturday, August 3rd and Tuesday, August 6th. Not only that, but each screening will end with an extended eight-minute preview of IT: Chapter Two.

This two-part adaptation of the iconic Stephen King horror novel has been in the works for years, and in fact the screenplay for IT: Chapter One is credited to the film’s original director Cary Fukunaga as a co-writer. But when Fukunaga left over creative differences, Mama filmmaker Andy Muschietti took over, and he helped turn IT: Chapter One into a bona fide phenomenon. Continuing on with Fukunaga’s plan of dividing the adaptation into two films—one set in the 80s when the heroes are kids, and the sequel set in present day 27 years later—IT: Chapter One is a haunting, terrifying, and undeniably compelling look at the Losers Club’s first encounter with Pennywise. The R-rated horror film was a smash hit, grossing over $700 million worldwide.

The child actors of Chapter One return in a flashback capacity in Chapter Two, which recasts the characters as adults with an A-list ensemble that includes Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader. Since King wrote IT as one story, it’s nice to see fans given the chance to revisit IT: Chapter One on the big screen ahead of the concluding chapter in September.

Although I have to say, I’m also hoping Muschietti puts together one super long cut of IT that blends Chapter One and Chapter Two into a single film. Here’s hoping that not only happens, but gets a theatrical release.

Head over to Fandango to pick up tickets for the IT: Chapter One re-release. IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th.