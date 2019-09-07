Friday Box Office: ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Pockets $37 Million in the U.S., Even More Overseas

0

Well, well, well, it looks like The Losers Club are actually the biggest winners as we head into the first weekend of September. IT: Chapter Two won big at box offices domestic and foreign, pulling in a combined $76 million

The international cume, which accounts for Thursday previews in a handful of international markets and includes totals for UK, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and Italy, is currently sitting at $39 million. Warner Bros. is not only seeing big financial returns with its sequel, which stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader, but can now boast that IT: Chapter Two has had the biggest opening day for any WB movie in 2019 in the UK, Mexico, Spain, and Sweden markets.

As far as the domestic box office is concerned, however, IT: Chapter Two is the winner by more than a country mile. The horror sequel pocketed $37 million here in the U.S. while the second-highest earner, Angel Has Fallen, pulled in a comparatively meager $1,725,000. After leading at the box office for two weekends in a row and now entering into its third, this is a steep drop for the threequel starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. It would seem audience interest is fading fast because even though the film is still in roughly the same amount of theaters (currently showing at 3,229 theaters nationwide), the per-theater average has nearly halved. During the final weekend of August, Angel Has Fallen was pulling in $1,304 per theater. This weekend? Only $534 per theater.

The final three of the top five films from Friday’s box office have totals similar to Angel Has Fallen‘s. Good Boys pulled in nearly $1.6 million in its fourth Friday, putting it in the number three spot. Faith-based film Overcomer earned just over $1 million, bringing its current domestic total up to almost $22 million and putting it at number four. In fifth place is Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, earning — for the first time since its July 19 premiere — less than $1 million.

The first weekend of September is off to an interesting start as IT: Chapter Two more than outpaces its competitors at theaters across the globe. We should expect to see the horror film’s total earnings balloon (no pun intended) from here on out.