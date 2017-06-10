‘It Comes at Night': Joel Edgerton on His Intense Pre-Production Prep

0

It’s been a great year for horror – from the boundary-breaking satire of Get Out to the visionary gore of Raw, 2017 has consistently delivered on increasingly effective, and more importantly, inventive frights. The latest film to fit under this stunning horror umbrella is Trey Edward Shults’ It Comes at Night, a paranoiac epic that delivers bone-chilling horror of the deeply personal kind. Our own Perri Nemiroff called it “an all-consuming and deeply disturbing film” that’s both “unforgettable and haunting”.

Starring Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Riley Keough and Christopher Abbott, Shults expertly weaves a family drama couched in an apocalyptic psuedo-zombie shell as two sets of families fight to survive in the midst of the greatest mental and physical challenge of their life. It’s a draining, powerhouse of a thriller with fantastic performances from all parties, and another fantastic calling card for Shults.

This week, I had a chance to sit down with three stars of the stand-out horror film — Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. — who portray the central family under seige in the new apocalypse, whose uneasy relationship with a new and mysterious family fuels much of the film’s roiling tension. During the conversation, we discussed their behind-the-scenes attempts at building chemistry, their experience working with Shults and shooting those incredible nightmare sequences. (See the full list of the topics below).

Carmen Ejogo, Joel Edgerton and Kelvin Harrison Jr:

Ejogo, Edgerton and Harrison Jr. talk how they developed their family dynamic.

Ejogo, Edgerton and Harrison Jr. talk about the sprawling mythology of the film and Shult’s desire to keep things under wraps.

Harrison Jr. talks shooting his terrifying nightmare sequences.

Ejogo, Edgerton and Harrison Jr. reveal how the whole cast kept things light on set.

It Comes At Night is currently playing in theaters across the country.