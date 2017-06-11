‘It Comes at Night': Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough On Bonding During the Apocalypse

0

It’s been a great year for horror – from the boundary-breaking satire of Get Out to the visionary gore of Raw, 2017 has consistently delivered on increasingly effective, and more importantly, inventive frights. The latest film to fit under this stunning horror umbrella is Trey Edward Shults’ It Comes at Night, a paranoiac epic that delivers bone-chilling horror of the deeply personal kind. Our own Perri Nemiroff called it “an all-consuming and deeply disturbing film” that’s both “unforgettable and haunting”.

Starring Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Riley Keough and Christopher Abbott, Shults expertly weaves a family drama couched in an apocalyptic psuedo-zombie shell as two sets of families fight to survive in the midst of the greatest mental and physical challenge of their life. It’s a draining, powerhouse of a thriller with fantastic performances from all parties, and another fantastic calling card for Shults.

This week, I had a chance to sit down with two stars of the stand-out horror film, Riley Keough and Christopher Abbott, who play one of the two young couples under seige in the new apocalypse, and whose uneasy relationship with the other family fuels much of the film’s roiling tension. During the conversation, we discussed their decision to join the project, their behind-the-scenes attempts at building chemistry and their experience working with Shults in the confined home inside of which much of the action takes place. (See the full list of topics below).

Riley Keough and Christopher Abbott: