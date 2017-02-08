‘It Comes at Night’ Trailer Looks Creepy as Hell

0

A24 has released the first It Comes at Night trailer, and it basically plays as one long chastisement that I haven’t seen Trey Edward Shults’ previous film Krisha yet. While this trailer doesn’t really offer any details on plot, it’s all tone, and that tone looks phenomenal. A24 had a modest hit with The Witch, and it looks like they’re trying to repeat that success with a brooding, artistic horror film that gets under your skin rather than just going for jump scares.

If you’re trying to devise what the plot could entail, there’s nothing official on the website or any of the social media pages, but Wikipedia says, “A father will stop at nothing to protect his wife and son from a malevolent, mysterious presence terrorizing them right outside their doorstep.” Again, not great with any details, and this could be off base (although Wikipedia is usually correct on this kind of stuff), but based on the look and feel of this trailer alone, I’m excited for this movie. Now I just need to finally get around to seeing Krisha.

Check out the It Comes at Night trailer below. The film opens August 25th and stars Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Carmen Ejogo.