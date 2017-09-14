‘IT’ to Get Director’s Cut on Blu-ray; Will Probably Be 15 Minutes Longer

0

IT is one of the biggest hits of the year, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Warner Bros. is going to pump some money into a director’s cut. Director Andy Muschietti revealed to Yahoo! that his director’s cut that will be released with the regular edition on home video at the end of the year.

As for what the director’s cut will contain, Muschietti didn’t go too much into specifics, but he did note one scene that was particularly difficult to cut:

“There’s a great scene, it’s a bit of a payoff of the Stanley Uris plot which is the bar mitzvah, where he delivers a speech against all expectations… it’s basically blaming all the adults of Derry [for the town’s history of deadly “accidents” and child disappearances], and it has a great resolution. … Maybe it will be in the director’s cut!”

While I think IT is pretty great, a director’s cut could definitely help bring a bit more shading and definition to underserved characters like Stanley and Mike.

Muschietti says that the director’s cut will probably be an extra 15 minutes and be “for hardcore fans” with an extended “very funny” scene of the Losers Club trying to hype themselves up to jump off the cliff into the water below. “After the spitting contest it escalates into something that is completely weird and irrelevant to the scene but is so funny. Jack Grazer, who plays Eddie, does something that is completely bonkers,” says Muschietti.

There’s no release date yet for the Blu-ray/DVD, but it’s expected that Warner Bros. will try to get it out before the holidays because they like making lots of money. In all seriousness, I’m glad that Warner Bros. is going to make sure the director’s cut is on the upcoming release rather than trying to go for a double-dip where they release the theatrical version only and then hold the director’s cut for a later date.