‘IT’ Director’s Cut Arriving in 2018

IT just hit Digital HD and it’s slated to arrive on DVD/Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD on January 9, 2018. However, while the disc will contain deleted scenes, some fans were hoping for a director’s cut that included the cut footage as well as other scenes liked the infamous “Pennywise eats a baby,” but it looked like that wasn’t to be.

However, now Bloody Disgusting reports that a director’s cut is on the way for 2018. It will reinsert the deleted and extended scenes, but we don’t know what else it will contain to entice fans to buy the film again. BD speculates that there are other deleted scenes, not included on the January release, that are being held back to entice fans to purchase the film twice.

While double-dips are nothing new, and there’s certainly nothing forcing fans to buy either edition, it’s still a disappointing practice. At this point, it may just be more prudent to wait until both IT and It: Chapter Two are released and buy the inevitable Super Special Edition Bundle that contains everything rather than getting it piecemeal.

We don’t know when the IT: Director’s Cut is slated to arrive in 2018, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it arrives sometime around September, which would be in time for the holiday season and to get the marketing rolling on It: Chapter Two, which arrives on September 6, 2019.

Here are the special features on the upcoming IT Blu-ray: