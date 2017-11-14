‘IT’ Blu-ray Will Contain 11 Deleted and Extended Scenes

0

Warner Bros. has announced the home release of IT. Like all major new releases these days, it will get a digital HD release first and then will be available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD a few weeks later. What’s strange is that Warner Bros. could have had a holiday gift and instead they’ve decided to let the physical media slip to next year. IT will be available on digital HD on December 19th, but if you want it on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, or DVD, you’ll have to wait until January 9, 2018.

While you may want to hang out with Pennywise on Christmas Day, waiting for physical media has its benefits. Specifically, the physical release will contain the following special features:

Pennywise Lives! – Discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

– Discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The Losers’ Club - Get up close and personal with the teenage stars of “ IT ” as they bond together during the production.

- Get up close and personal with the teenage stars of “ ” as they bond together during the production. Author of Fear - Stephen King reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear and how he created his most famous monster, Pennywise.

- Stephen King reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear and how he created his most famous monster, Pennywise. Deleted Scenes – Eleven deleted or extended scenes from the film.

The first three kind of seem like fluff, but the deleted scenes should definitely be worth checking out.

What’s surprising is how skimpy this disc is overall for such a huge hit. While studios have certainly scaled back the special features they put onto home releases (the days of “Film School in a Box” are pretty much over), I’m still a little surprised to see no commentary track or even a behind-the-scenes documentary. If I had to guess, I would say that there’s a double-dip on the way either right before the release of IT: Part 2, which is due out September 6, 2019, or alongside the sequel’s