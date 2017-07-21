‘IT’ Director Andy Muschietti on Reinventing Pennywise and Sequel Plans

0

San Diego Comic-Con is cracking along and the Collider team is down there in force to report on all the panels, sneak peek footage, press lines the annual media bonanza has to offer. With IT arriving in theaters in just a few months, Warner Bros. trotted out the cast and creators of the Stephen King adaptation to debut some new footage (watch the video review here), and with director Andy Muschietti on hand, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sat down with the directors to get the deets on the highly-anticipated horror film

The director discussed some of the projects that away between Mama and IT, including The Mummy, which the director was attached to for a few months in 2013-14 before departing over creative difference. With Mummies on the mind, Muschietti talked a bit about how he’s reinventing Pennywise’s many forms for the film. In the book, which finds the kids in the 1950s, The Losers are haunted by the evil spirit in countless guises, many of which take on the form of the classic movie monsters that gave kids of the era nightmares. But for a modern movie, some changes needed to be made. Muschietti explains,

“We had the freedom of introducing any characters of the book, but I chose to expand that range of fears. Because I love the book, of course, but the book is basically childhood in the 50s, which is probably Stephen King’s experience growing up, kids going to the movies and watching monsters from Universal movies like The Mummy and Dracula and Frankenstein and those monsters that are very lovable but a bit dated if you’re going to make an adaptation of IT. I wanted to layer those fears and make them deeper and more strange.”

As for other changes he’s making to the book? You probably already guessed it, but that infamous “coming-of-age” ending is off the table. However, IT is an R-rated movie, meaning the film will tackle some complex and not necessarily PC subjects with freedom.