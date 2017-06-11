Horror Haul: Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise Made Children Cry on Set, ‘Amityville: The Awakening’ Pulled from Release Calendar

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the Horror Haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, prepare yourself for a new generation of clown-phobic children, because Bill Skarsgård says that his take on Pennywise in Andy Muschietti‘s It was so creepy he made children cry. Amityville: The Awakening has been officially pulled from the release calendar just weeks ahead of the scheduled release date, while Eli Roth and Bruce Willis‘ Death Wish remake has landed a prime Thanksgiving release date with Annapurna Pictures.
Elsewhere, Thom Yorke talks about the absolutely terrifying experience of scoring his first film with Luca Guadagnino‘s Suspiria, and we’ve got a fresh new episode of Collider Nightmares for your viewing pleasure. Plus, new trailers for Neill Blomkamp’s Oats Studios, The Strain Season 4, and Killing Field.
For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.
News and Features
- The Best Horror Movies of the Decade So Far, Ranked
- 20 Best Horror Films from 1900 to 1950: Silent Films, Universal Monsters, and Taboo Terrors
- Weekend Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Takes Top Spot Over ‘The Mummy’
- Producer Alex Kurtzman Teases ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ and the Bride’s “Independence”
- ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Will Give the Monster More Screen Time
- Damon Lindelof on ‘Alien: Covenant’ and ‘Prometheus’ Sequel Ideas
- New Oats Studios Trailer Further Reveals Neill Blomkamp’s Terrifying Sci-Fi Shorts
- ‘Dark Universe’ Producer Wants to Add Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Other A-Listers
- ‘The Dark Tower’ TV Spots Are Not Doing the Movie Any Favors
Reviews
Interviews
- ‘It Comes at Night': Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough On Bonding During the Apocalypse
- Courtney B. Vance on Making ‘The Mummy’ with Tom Cruise and Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’
- ‘It Comes at Night': Joel Edgerton on His Intense Pre-Production Prep
- ‘Twin Peaks': Dana Ashbrook on Returning for Season 3 & Working with David Lynch