Horror Haul: Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise Made Children Cry on Set, ‘Amityville: The Awakening’ Pulled from Release Calendar

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the Horror Haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, prepare yourself for a new generation of clown-phobic children, because Bill Skarsgård says that his take on Pennywise in Andy Muschietti‘s It was so creepy he made children cry. Amityville: The Awakening has been officially pulled from the release calendar just weeks ahead of the scheduled release date, while Eli Roth and Bruce Willis‘ Death Wish remake has landed a prime Thanksgiving release date with Annapurna Pictures.

Elsewhere, Thom Yorke talks about the absolutely terrifying experience of scoring his first film with Luca Guadagnino‘s Suspiria, and we’ve got a fresh new episode of Collider Nightmares for your viewing pleasure. Plus, new trailers for Neill Blomkamp’s Oats Studios, The Strain Season 4, and Killing Field.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

