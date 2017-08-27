Horror Haul: ‘IT’ Box Office Predictions Continue to Rise; ‘Dead Snow 3’ Will Feature Zombie-Hitler

0

Howdy, folks! It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our regular round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror news, Andy Muschietti’s IT is on track to shatter box office records, the Stephen King adaptations keep rolling in with new Netflix release dates for Gerald’s Game and 1922, Bruce Campbell snuffs out your dreams for Bubba Nosferatu, Eli Roth makes his commercial directorial debut with a Halloween Horror NIghts TV spot, and Tommy Wirkola teases Dead Snow 3 and Zombie-Hitler. Finally, there’s also a campaign for George A. Romero to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and you should definitely donate to it because, damn, the man gave us zombies and honestly it’s the least we can do.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix, the best horror movies on Amazon Prime, and our regularly updated Horror Movie Release Dates Calendar. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.