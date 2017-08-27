Horror Haul: ‘IT’ Box Office Predictions Continue to Rise; ‘Dead Snow 3’ Will Feature Zombie-Hitler

Howdy, folks! It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our regular round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror news, Andy Muschietti’s IT is on track to shatter box office records, the Stephen King adaptations keep rolling in with new Netflix release dates for Gerald’s Game and 1922, Bruce Campbell snuffs out your dreams for Bubba Nosferatu, Eli Roth makes his commercial directorial debut with a Halloween Horror NIghts TV spot, and Tommy Wirkola teases Dead Snow 3 and Zombie-Hitler. Finally, there’s also a campaign for George A. Romero to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and you should definitely donate to it because, damn, the man gave us zombies and honestly it’s the least we can do.
For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix, the best horror movies on Amazon Prime, and our regularly updated Horror Movie Release Dates Calendar. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.
- First Reactions to ‘It’ Tease a Disturbing and Thrilling Horror Gem
- David F. Sandberg on His Horror Hit ‘Annabelle: Creation’ and Trying Something New with ‘Shazam!’
- 35 New ‘It’ Images Reveal Clown Terrors and Scared Kids
- Exclusive: Spooky ‘Temple’ Clip Teases a Paranormal Predicament
- First ‘Victor Crowley’ Trailer Teases The Return of the ‘Hatchet’ Franchise
- Bruce Campbell on ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’, Puppets, & Returning to Mythology in Season 3
- Brutal Beauty: 10 Visually Stunning Horror Movies You Can’t Unsee
- Surprise! Adam Green Secretly Made a Fourth ‘Hatchet’ Film and It Premiered Tonight
- Full ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Trailer Relives the Election of Donald Trump
- ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Ordered by Netflix
- Exclusive ‘The Houses October Built 2’ Trailer Teases More Horrifying Halloween Haunts
- Andy Muschietti on ‘IT’ and Why Stephen King Wasn’t Involved in the Film
- Watch: The ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Opening Credits Sequence Features Trump & Hillary