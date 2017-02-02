‘It’: The Losers’ Club Teased in Behind-the-Scenes Images

More Collider
We’ve seen little from Andrés Muschietti‘s adaptation of Stephen King‘s It other than a few shots of the title creature’s clown costume, but since the horror film is still months away from its fall release date, that’s understandable. However, some recent behind-the-scenes shots of the young cast from Muschietti’s sister and producer Barbara Muschietti reveal the stars of the film and tease some all-important plot points. We’ll keep it spoiler-free, but sharp-eyed fans should spot them with ease.

The members of the Losers’ Club include Finn Wolfhard‘s Richie Tozier, Jaeden Lieberher‘s Bill Denbrough, Sophie Lillis‘ Beverly Marsh, Wyatt Oleff‘s Stanley Uris, Jeremy Ray Taylor‘s Ben Hanscomb, Jack Dylan Grazer‘s Eddie Kaspbrak, and Chosen Jacobs’ Mike Hanlon.

The film also stars Bill SkarsgaårdNicholas HamiltonOwen TeagueLogan Thompson, and Jake SimIt opens in theaters on September 8, 2017.

Check out the Losers in Muschietti’s on-set images:

@finnwolfhardofficial #richietozier #itthemovie

A photo posted by Barbie Mus (@barbaramus) on

 

@sophialillis #beverlymarsh #itthemovie A photo posted by Barbie Mus (@barbaramus) on

@wyattoleff #stanleyuris #itthemovie

A photo posted by Barbie Mus (@barbaramus) on

 

@jeremyraytaylor #benhanscom #itthemovie A photo posted by Barbie Mus (@barbaramus) on

@jackdgrazer #eddiekaspbrak #itthemovie

A photo posted by Barbie Mus (@barbaramus) on

 

@chosenjacobs #mikehanlon #itthemovie A photo posted by Barbie Mus (@barbaramus) on

@jaedenwesley #billdenbrough #itthemovie

A photo posted by Barbie Mus (@barbaramus) on

