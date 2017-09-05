Movie Trivia Celebrity Schmoedown: The Losers Club from ‘IT’

0

It’s time for the Movie Trivia Celebrity Schmoedown! On today’s match, the young cast of Andy Muschietti‘s new adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT float into the Movie Trivia Schmoedown. In this free-for-all match, Losers’ Club members Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Jaeden Lieberher (St. Vincent), Jack Dylan Grazer (Me, Myself and I), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (Hawaii Five-0), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ant-Man), and Sophia Lillis (37) compete for a chance for movie trivia glory.

IT is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. In Derry, Maine in the summer of 1989, a group of outcast preteens known as “The Losers’ Club” fight against an immortal, shape-shifting entity responsible for the disappearance of dozens of children in their town, and are forced to confront their own personal demons in the process. The film opens nationwide on September 8th.

New to the Schmoedown? Tune in for an exciting battle of movie knowledge that challenges the best minds in the entertainment industry. Competitors are asked a series of questions in a wide array of categories to test their knowledge of blockbusters, classics, and everything in between. Some players become fan favorites, others turn “heel,” but no matter what their persona is, the victory goes to whomever has the most knowledge in the round.