New ‘IT’ Footage Reveals a Horrifying Chase Sequence That Should Be Familiar to Book-Readers

0

We recently learned that Andrés Muschietti‘s IT will come in at 135 minutes long, meaning you’ll have to keep yourself from squirming in terror for two-and-a-quarter hours. During that time you’ll be introduced to both the Losers Club and the terrifying title entity that takes the form of Pennywise the clown (Bill Skarsgard). And as new footage from a TV ad for the movie reveals, one of those sequences includes a horrifying chase which readers of Stephen King‘s acclaimed tome know full well.

The Losers are made up of Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher), big-boned Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor), comedian-in-training Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), neatnik Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff), historian Mike Hanlon (Chosen Jacobs), hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer) and tomboy Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis). Antagonizing them along the way will be Skarsgard‘s Pennywise, along with some local bullies like Henry Bowers (Nicholas Hamilton), Patrick Hockstetter (Owen Teague), Victor Criss (Logan Thompson), and Belch Huggins (Jake Sim). IT opens September 8th.

Check out the new IT footage below:

Here’s the IT synopsis:

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

And for more of our extensive coverage of IT, be sure to check out the most recent write-ups below: