‘IT’ Footage Offers an Early, Horrifying Glimpse of the Stephen King Adaptation

0

During the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly got a chance to check out some early footage from Andres Muschietti‘s highly anticipated horror film, IT. They’re here to break it down for you and give you their honest reactions, easing you into the horror that’s to come later this fall. Some spoilers obviously follow.

The short clips include a scene that focuses on the group of Losers and their growing friendship over the course of a summer, the “rock fight” scene that will be familiar to book readers, and, of course, the introduction of Pennywise in one of the creepiest ways possible. They also comment on the film’s use of music and tease the brand new trailer for the film.

The R-rated It arrives in theaters September 8th and stars Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, and Nicholas Hamilton.

And for more on IT, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups below: