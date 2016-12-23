New ‘It’ Image Offers Another Look at the New Pennywise

0

[Update: We’ve been asked by the studio to remove the unofficial image. Looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for more It material.]

Just in time for Christmas, a new look at the new Pennywise in the upcoming It has surfaced online. Indeed, a new adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel has been in development for years, with True Detective helmer Cary Fukunaga originally attached to co-write and direct a two-film adaptation that would see one movie focusing on the characters as children and a sequel picking up with them as adults. That still appears to be the plan, but Fukunaga departed the project over creative differences and Mama helmer Andres Muchietti stepped in and took over the film.

This new Pennywise image comes courtesy of creature character designer and creature actor Tom Woodruf Jr., who shared the photo on his Instagram account. Bill Skarsgard (Penny Dreadful) plays Pennywise in this new adaptation, and while the previous first look at the character was a close-up of his face, this new image allows us to see Pennywise in full. It’s hard to forget the iconography of Tim Curry’s terrifying version, and while I’m still not entirely sold on the makeup here, the costume is certainly on point.

I’m curious to see what kind of tone this new It takes. If it’s simply a jump-scare fest, it’ll be a wasted opportunity—with a novel as rich as It there’s plenty of thematic and character meat to dig into. So here’s hoping Muchietti’s version is well worth the wait.

Take a look at the new It image below [Update: The image has been removed]. The film also stars Stranger Things standout Finn Wolfhard as well as Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Nicholas Hamilton. It opens in theaters on September 8, 2017.