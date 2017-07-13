‘IT’ Images Show off the Losers While Concept Art Teases the Final Confrontation

0

Listen up, Losers! There’s a brand-new, live-action adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT coming to theaters in less than two months so you’d better be prepared. Andrés Muschietti (Mama) helms this take on the epic King tome that tracks the childhood of a group of misfits who exist on the fringe of their small town’s social circle. They’ve all got their own reasons to be afraid, but they band together in order to root out and confront the source of all their fear.

In a collection of new images and concept art from IT, EW has posited an interesting theory: Perhaps this adaptation is a departure from King’s original 1986 story in one aspect regarding the death of a certain character. It’s certainly a curious line of inquiry to follow, so luckily Muschietti weighed in on their idea and provided some insight into how the film changed from concept art to final execution.

The R-rated It arrives in theaters September 8 and stars Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, and Nicholas Hamilton.

Check out a pair of new images showing the Losers below:

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

While that second image has strong Goonies vibes, clearly this story is going to darker and much more terrifying places. Some of those places are teased in the following concept art. And for more on our coverage of IT, be sure to check out the following links: