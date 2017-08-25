35 New ‘It’ Images Reveal Clown Terrors and Scared Kids

0

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have released a large batch of high-resolution images from IT, the upcoming Stephen King adaptation. Written by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, and directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama), the film takes place in the 1980s in the town of Derry, Maine, where children have a tendency to disappear. A group of kids who call themselves the “Losers Club” set out to find out exactly what’s going on, where they come face to face with evil incarnate in the form of Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise the clown.

This film only adapts half of King’s book, focusing solely on the characters as kids. The intention is to then create a present day-set sequel that follows the characters as adults, so in IT we get a full, self-contained story that lays the foundation for what’s to come. Fukunaga was originally attached to direct before departing over creative differences, and Muschietti came in and made the film his own.

The trailers thus far look terrific, and these images only further make the film enticing, showing off the impressive costume and production design that brings this 80s-set world to life in a way that harkens back to Amblin staples like E.T. and The Goonies.

Peruse the images below and click for high-resolution, and for even more on the film, check out some of Haleigh’s extensive set visit coverage. IT opens in theaters on September 8th and stars Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Raylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott.