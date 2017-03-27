New ‘It’ Images are Down to Clown; Sequel Details Revealed

0

Warner Bros. has released new It images online. The upcoming horror film from director Andrés Muschietti (Mama) follows a group of teenagers in Derry, Maine who are attacked by the malevolent forced, Pennywise. Although Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) is frequently depicted as a clown, he actually takes the form of your worst fear. “He doesn’t have a steady behavior, he doesn’t expose how he thinks, and that’s what makes him really unpredictable,” Muschietti tells USA Today.

But what’s more intriguing about It is what will happen if the film is a success and he gets to follow through on the second, concluding chapter. The upcoming film focuses on the group of teenagers named “The Losers Club”. There’s young Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher), overweight Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor), loudmouth Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), clean freak Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff), history lover Mike Hanlon (Chosen Jacobs), hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer) and tomboy Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis).

But for Muschietti, it’s all about how the two halves of Stephen King’s novel come together. “It happens in the book, this coming of age and kids facing their own mortality, which is something that in real life happens in a more progressive way and slowed down,” Muschietti says. “There’s a passage (in It) that reads, ‘Being a kid is learning how to live and being an adult is learning how to die.’ There’s a bit of a metaphor of that and it just happens in a very brutal way, of course.”

If It is a success, there will be a follow-up that takes place 30 years later and has the group as adults once again confronting Pennywise. “It’s about remembering things that they have forgot. Getting back in touch with those memories is such an important part of the plot,” says Muschietti, adding that there are a few hints in this fall’s It “that make you think about what will happen 30 years later when Pennywise comes again.”

While I’m always wary of films that depend on a sequel that has yet to be filmed, I like the concept behind It and I hope that it all comes together.

It opens September 8th.