New ‘It’ Trailer Promises Further Trouble for the Beleaguered Clown Community

New Line Cinema has released a new It trailer. Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel is the planned first part in a duology. This first part will explore a group of teeangers who must fight against Pennywise (Bill Skarsgaard), a representation of their deepest fears who tends to manifest itself as a creepy-looking clown.

This new trailer really plays up the kids’ role and their fears. It’s a smart move, because if a sequel does come along, it’s going to be looking at the kids as adults, so that aspect will be lost. If it’s just all Pennywise all the time, then its effect is diminished. I’m eager to see how this will play out. Obviously, Pennywise supplies the scares, but the personality comes from focusing on the Losers Club.

Check out the It trailer below. The film also stars Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, and Nicholas Hamilton.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, here’s the synopsis:

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

And here’s the synopsis for King’s novel: