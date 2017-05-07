New ‘It’ Trailer Promises Further Trouble for the Beleaguered Clown Community

New Line Cinema has released a new It trailer. Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel is the planned first part in a duology. This first part will explore a group of teeangers who must fight against Pennywise (Bill Skarsgaard), a representation of their deepest fears who tends to manifest itself as a creepy-looking clown.
This new trailer really plays up the kids’ role and their fears. It’s a smart move, because if a sequel does come along, it’s going to be looking at the kids as adults, so that aspect will be lost. If it’s just all Pennywise all the time, then its effect is diminished. I’m eager to see how this will play out. Obviously, Pennywise supplies the scares, but the personality comes from focusing on the Losers Club.
Check out the It trailer below. The film also stars Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, and Nicholas Hamilton.
For those who are unfamiliar with the story, here’s the synopsis:
New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades.
When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.
And here’s the synopsis for King’s novel:
Welcome to Derry, Maine. It’s a small city, a place as hauntingly familiar as your own hometown. Only in Derry the haunting is real.
They were seven teenagers when they first stumbled upon the horror. Now they are grown-up men and women who have gone out into the big world to gain success and happiness. But the promise they made twenty-eight years ago calls them reunite in the same place where, as teenagers, they battled an evil creature that preyed on the city’s children. Now, children are being murdered again and their repressed memories of that terrifying summer return as they prepare to once again battle the monster lurking in Derry’s sewers. [Amazon]