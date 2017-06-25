Horror Haul: ‘It’ Officially Rated R; Uncut 35mm ‘Suspiria’ Print to Screen Across the U.S.

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the Horror Haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, the new It movie officially received the R-rating we all knew it would, but it also seems to confirm that a key scene for the book has been mercifully cut from the film (if you’ve read it, you know the one). In some oh holy shit yeah news, The Chicago Cinema Society has discovered a scarcely used 35mm print of Dario Argento‘s Suspiria and arranged a tour of screenings across the U.S. Elsewhere, Eli Roth is teaming with Jack Black for a gothic Amblin movie, of all things, and the Fantastic Fest short Dawn of the Deaf lands online for all to see.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

