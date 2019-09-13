‘IT Chapter Two’: Watch the Cast Recap Everything You Need to Remember from the First Film

0

Stephen King‘s IT is one of the great horror tomes; a massive, sprawling Lovecraftian horror fantasy that jumps through timelines, introduces a massive ensemble of characters, and ultimately, gets real weird with it. Andy Muschietti‘s two-part film adaptation may not be quite as expansive, but there’s still a whole lot to remember. If you’re eager to see IT Chapter Two but didn’t have a chance to catch up with the first film yet, allow me to introduce you to charming little recap video from the folks at Vanity Fair.

Uniting the first film’s young cast with their adult counterparts, the video sees Bill Hader and Finn Wolfhard (Richie Tozier), James McAvoy and Jaeden Martell (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh), James Ransone and Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie Kaspbrak), Isaiah Mustafah and Chosen Jacobs (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan and Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben Hanscom), and Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff recap the need-to-know details from the first film.

From the most important quotes (“Your hair is winter fire…) to the pivotal scenes, like Bev’s bloody bathroom encounter, Richie’s close call in the clown room, and Eddie’s “hyper anal retention about health” in the Derry sewers, the video does a pretty great job of getting you up to speed with everything you need to remember before IT Chapter Two — with the added bonus of film clips to make sure you remember exactly how it went down.

