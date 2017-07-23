Horror Haul: Joe Hill Calls ‘IT’ One of the Scariest Movies Ever Made; Next ‘Cloverfield’ Movie Delayed

0

Howdy, folks! It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror news, Joe Hill is throwing around some seriously intense praise for Andy Muschietti‘s IT, calling the film one of the best horror movies ever made on par with The Thing and Jaws. I know, it’s a lot. Elsewhere, Wish Upon director John R. Leonetti settles the debate over whether Steven Spielberg or Tobe Hooper directed Poltergeist, Paramount and Bad Robot push the third Cloverfield movie to 2018, The Purge 4 lines up a new director with the help of creator James DeMonaco, and AMC recruits Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson to develop David Cronenberg‘s novel Consumed to series.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week — and it was Comic-Con week so there’s a lot, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

