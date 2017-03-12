Horror Haul: Stephen King Says New ‘It’ Movie Succeeds Beyond Expectations; ‘Basket Case’ Getting Film Restoration

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Joss Whedon‘s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one of the most influential horror shows of all time. It was a big week for sneak peeks, with new images for Shane Black‘s The Predator, Preacher Season 2 and Jurassic World 2, an extended clip from Life, and a new featurette for Alien: Covenant introducing Michael Fassbender‘s new synthetic, Walter.
FEATURES:
- The 20 Best Movie Monsters of All Time, Ranked
- The Evolution of King Kong: From Stop-Motion Monster to Computer-Generated Giant
- ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Post-Credits Scene Explained
NEWS:
- Friday Box Office: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Crushes Competition with $20 Million
- ‘Preacher’ Season 2: First Images Reveal the Start of the Road Trip
- ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’: Team of Writers Assemble to Crack the Story for the Monster Mash
- Creepy ‘Alien: Covenant’ Video Introduces Michael Fassbender’s New Synthetic, Walter
- ‘The Predator’: Shane Black Shares New Image of His (Doomed?) Cast
- First ‘Jurassic World 2’ Image Has Dino Bones to Spare
- Drew Goddard to Direct Secretive Thriller ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’
- Exclusive ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ Clip: A24’s Atmospheric Horror Conjures a Satanic Panic
- ‘Life’ Extended Clip Features Alien Organism Giving a Firm Handshake
- ‘Kong: Skull Island’ IMAX Featurette Transports You to a World of Monsters
- 2017 Saturn Awards Nominations Led by ‘Rogue One’ and ‘The Walking Dead’
- Ridley Scott Says the Next ‘Alien’ Movie Is Already Written
REVIEWS:
- ‘Raw’ Review: A Grisly, Slick and Weirdly Sexy Spin on Coming-of-Age Through Cannibalism
- ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Review: Apocalypse Not
- ‘Personal Shopper’ Review: Boo to Modern Communication
INTERVIEWS:
- Horror Icon Barbara Crampton on Her Career Resurgence & the Changing World of Women in Horror
- ‘The Vampire Diaries': Julie Plec on the Series Finale and Saying Goodbye
- Jason Mitchell on ‘Kong: Skull Island’, ‘The Disaster Artist’ and ‘Mudbound’
- Toby Kebbell on ‘Kong: Skull Island’, ‘Black Mirror’, and Motion-Capture
- Tom Hiddleston on ‘Kong: Skull Island’s Political Edge and the Humor of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’
- Brie Larson & John Goodman on ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and Building a Better Heroine