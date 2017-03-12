Horror Haul: Stephen King Says New ‘It’ Movie Succeeds Beyond Expectations; ‘Basket Case’ Getting Film Restoration

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Joss Whedon‘s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one of the most influential horror shows of all time. It was a big week for sneak peeks, with new images for Shane Black‘s The Predator, Preacher Season 2 and Jurassic World 2, an extended clip from Life, and a new featurette for Alien: Covenant introducing Michael Fassbender‘s new synthetic, Walter.

Elsewhere, Saw: Legacy landed an unsurprising R-rating, Friday the 13th: The Game dropped a brutal and very kill-centric trailer out of PAX East 2017, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green offer updates on how they’re approaching Blumhouse’s new Halloween (and some early thoughts on Luca Guadagnino‘s Suspiria), and trashterpiece Basket Case has been added to MOMA’s permanent film collection with a restoration planned in the coming months.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

