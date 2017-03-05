Horror Haul: The ‘It’ Movie Sequel Might Start Filming This Month; First ‘Saw: Legacy’ Details

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror we got all kinds of goods on Alien: Covenant, including two new trailers and a whole bunch of details from my set visit reports (see below). We also had some great coverage on Get Out, which continues to be a force, and early (middling) reviews for Kong: Skull Island.

Elsewhere, it looks like the sequel to Andy Muschietti‘s It movie might already be gearing up for production, which would bode very well for New Line’s faith in the first film. We’ve also got the first details for Saw: Legacy and casting updates for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Trailer-wise, this week brings the first look at David Fincher‘s serial killer series Mindhunter, Grudge creator Shimizu Takashi‘s Little Nightmares, and Tom Holland‘s Rock Paper Dead.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings. And be sure to let me know how you’re liking Horror Haul so far!

