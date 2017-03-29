‘It’: Here Are All the Book References and Easter Eggs Glimpsed in the First Trailer

0

Now that the first trailer for Andrés Muschietti‘s It adaptation has dropped, you just knew we were going to comb over every frame of this thing. Hardcore Stephen King fans out there should be pleased with the filmmaker’s attention to detail, in some cases down to the very letter, of the horror icon’s acclaimed work. I honestly hadn’t been blown away by the movie’s marketing up until this point, but the trailer is very well done and hides a lot of trivia and Easter eggs right out in the open. There’s honoring the source material and then there’s going the extra mile to make sure the smallest detail is accounted for; It takes the latter path.

Starring in It are the members of “The Losers’ Club”, made up of Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher), big-boned Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor), comedian-in-training Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), neatnik Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff), historian Mike Hanlon (Chosen Jacobs), hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer) and tomboy Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis). Antagonizing them along the way will be Bill Skarsgard‘s Pennywise, along with some local bullies played by Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague, Logan Thompson, and Jake Sim, to name but a few. It opens September 8th.

For the uninitiated, here’s the plot synopsis for It, which will help to provide some background on the following images:

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Let’s get to It! Some mild plot spoilers follow.