New ‘It’ Poster and Teaser Trailer Heralds the Horrors to Come

0

This week has already brought us new images from Andrés Muschietti‘s It, the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic horror story that centers on a group of friends who face down a seemingly unstoppable evil in their own hometown. Those images were tantalizing teasers for certain fan-favorite scenes from the story, but today’s reveal aims to tease the tone of the adaptation … and it’s downright creepy.

A new poster harkens back to the very opening of King’s story and, though it’s simple, it capitalizes on Bill Skarsgard‘s creepy take on Pennywise the clown. The teaser trailer also visits an infamous location from It, a place audiences will come to love and loathe. Be sure to come back tomorrow for the first full trailer from It, which opens September 8th.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Here’s everything you need to know about It, followed by the new poster: