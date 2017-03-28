New ‘It’ Poster and Teaser Trailer Heralds the Horrors to Come

This week has already brought us new images from Andrés Muschietti‘s It, the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic horror story that centers on a group of friends who face down a seemingly unstoppable evil in their own hometown. Those images were tantalizing teasers for certain fan-favorite scenes from the story, but today’s reveal aims to tease the tone of the adaptation … and it’s downright creepy.
A new poster harkens back to the very opening of King’s story and, though it’s simple, it capitalizes on Bill Skarsgard‘s creepy take on Pennywise the clown. The teaser trailer also visits an infamous location from It, a place audiences will come to love and loathe. Be sure to come back tomorrow for the first full trailer from It, which opens September 8th.
Check out the teaser trailer below:
Tomorrow…IT is coming. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/lg6iMYa4ki
— IT Movie (@ITMovieOfficial) March 28, 2017
Here’s everything you need to know about It, followed by the new poster:
New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades.
When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.
“IT” stars Bill Skarsgård (“Allegiant,” TV’s “Hemlock Grove”) as the story’s central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (“Midnight Special”), Jeremy Ray Taylor (“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”), Sophia Lillis (“37”), Finn Wolfhard (TV’s “Stranger Things”), Wyatt Oleff (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming “Cops and Robbers”), Jack Dylan Grazer (“Tales of Halloween”) and Nicholas Hamilton (“Captain Fantastic”).
Muschietti directed “IT” from a screenplay by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by King. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are the producers, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers.
The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”), production designer Claude Paré (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”), editor Jason Ballantine (“The Great Gatsby”), and costume designer Janie Bryant (TV’s “Mad Men”). The music was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch.