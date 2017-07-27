‘IT’ Serves Up Summertime Scares in a Brand New Trailer

0

A brand new trailer for New Line Cinema’s horror film IT is now online. In it, the Losers appear to be the sole force of good in the town of Derry, ME. They’re beset on all sides by evil, be it the local school bullies-turned-psychopaths, the apathetic adult townsfolk who turned blind eyes to said bullies’ behavior, or the terrifying clown that’s been lurking in the town’s sewers, abandoned homes, and apparently around every shadowy corner.

This trailer’s a knockout. If you weren’t sold in IT before, this should do the trick. And if you are sold but want to know more about the movie before going into it, keep an eye out for a very special collection of articles dropping within the next hour or so.

Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel stars Bill Skarsgaard, Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, and Nicholas Hamilton. IT opens September 8th. Check out the new trailer below:

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, here’s the synopsis:

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

