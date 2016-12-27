‘It’: New Image Released along with Details from Director Andrés Muschietti

0

Perhaps the most iconic image from the original adaptation of Stephen King’s It is Pennywise (Tim Curry) poking his head out from the storm drain. A new image has been released from Andrés Muschietti’s upcoming remake, and the thinking seems to be, “Hey, we need an image that’s reminiscent of the iconic image from the original.” So some folks put their heads together, and their solution was this [via EW]:

That’s Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) sticking his head out of a sewer pipe. It looks silly. That seems to be the dynamic that It is operating under at the moment: the scarier it tries to look, the more ridiculous it appears. To be fair, so much of horror cinema’s power comes from the moving image rather than stills. There can be safety in a still image, and also, when dealing with promotional material, you don’t want to give away any of your big scares.

Of course, according to Muschietti, what makes Pennywise a powerful villain is that he has nothing to hide. “Pennywise shows up, he’s front and center, and he does his show. He has an act,” Muschietti says. “So it’s weird all the time, and every little thing implies a further threat.” I’m not exactly sure what to expect from It, but if his act includes “Poking my head out of sewer pipes,” that doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

The film also stars Stranger Things standout Finn Wolfhard as well as Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Nicholas Hamilton. It opens in theaters on September 8, 2017.

Here’s the synopsis for Stephen King’s It: