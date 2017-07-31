‘IT’ Run Time Revealed: Will You Survive More Than 2 Hours of Scares?

0

New Line Cinema is, so far, doing everything right with their adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT. The horror-drama directed by Andres Muschietti is poised to be a big box office performer when it opens in just over a month. Now, thanks to the reveal of the film’s run-time, audiences know just how long they’ll have to try to stay in their seats without running out of the theater in terror.

According to the British Board of Film Classification, IT will clock in at 135 minutes, or two hours and fifteen minutes for the chronologically challenged. That comes as good news for fans of the source novel and its 1,138 or so pages, roughly half of which will be covered in this first outing. The run-time gives plenty of big-screen real estate to establish the strong personalities of The Losers and develop the lifelong relationships that form among them. That’s a necessity not only for the story told in this part but for the inevitable sequel that picks back up with the Losers as adults.

The Losers are made up of Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher), big-boned Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor), comedian-in-training Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), neatnik Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff), historian Mike Hanlon (Chosen Jacobs), hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer) and tomboy Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis). Antagonizing them along the way will be Bill Skarsgard‘s Pennywise, along with some local bullies played by Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague, Logan Thompson, and Jake Sim, to name but a few. We’ll get to spend 135 minutes with them when IT opens September 8th.

