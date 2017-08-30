‘IT’: Losers Club Kids Cast Their Ideal Adult Selves for the Sequel

0

Rarely does the decision fall to cast members to recast their older, future selves for the eventual sequel, but IT could be one such rare case. The kids who form the Losers Club in the Stephen King adaptation have a tall task ahead of them, to make audiences fall in love with their characters, to care what happens to them, and to hope for their survival not only in this film but into adulthood for the inevitable (fingers crossed) sequel. These up-and-coming, rising stars get a chance to craft their characters for themselves in Andrés Muschietti‘s horror adaptation, so why not let them cast their lots in for who should play their adult versions should they live to see a brighter day?

That’s exactly what EW asked the Losers Club, a.k.a. Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher), big-boned Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor), comedian-in-training Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), neatnik Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff), historian Mike Hanlon (Chosen Jacobs), hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer) and tomboy Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis). Their answers are actually really, really good, but some of them might be reaching a bit beyond budgetary restrictions. I have no doubt that IT is going to be a box office juggernaut when it opens September 8th, which will certainly help to widen the casting net for the sequel, but this dreamcast would be one of the priciest ones ever seen.

