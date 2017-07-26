Exclusive ‘It Stains the Sands Red’ Clip Has a Zombie Stalker Problem

0

Nobody likes a stalker, but a ravenous undead stalker is a whole other level of bad news. Such is the set up for the unusual post-apocalyptic zombie flick It Stains the Sands Red, which stars Brittany Allen (Jigsaw) as Molly, a troubled woman stranded in the sweltering Nevada desert with a flesh-hungry ghoul on her heels. Well equipped with cocaine and vodka but dangerously short on useful supplies with nary a weapon in sight, Molly has to find a way to outpace her pursuer long enough to stay alive while finally confronting the issues she’s been avoiding her whole life.

The clip gives a bit of insight into the dynamic between Molly and her zombie stalker, “Smalls”, played with an unusual amount of nuance for the undead by Juan Riedinger (Narcos). It Stains the Sands Red is a clever shakeup on the zombie genre, but even more, it’s a character drama and Molly is a complicated character. Brash, crass and constantly laughing in the face of threats, but a survivor to boot.

Directed and co-written by Colin Minihan, It Stains the Sands Red also stars Merwin Mondesir (Grave Encounters), Kris Higgins (The Devils Knot), Michael Filipowich (True Blood, 24), Andrew Supanz (All Saints) and Nico David (Her). The film will be in select theaters and on VOD and Digital HD July 28th from Dark Sky Films.

Here’s the official synopsis for It Stains the Sands Red: