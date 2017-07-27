‘IT’ Trailer Breakdown Reveals Bullies, the Turtle, and the Darker Side of Derry, Maine

0

New Line Cinema/Warner Bros.’ new IT trailer is online and oh sweet baby it’s a good one. There’s so much goodness, in fact, that we’ve taken a deep dive into every frame to pull out Easter eggs, particularly horrifying scenes, and more from the world of Stephen King. You can check it all out below!

Starring in It are the members of “The Losers’ Club”, made up of Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher), big-boned Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor), comedian-in-training Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), neatnik Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff), historian Mike Hanlon (Chosen Jacobs), hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer) and tomboy Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis). Antagonizing them along the way will be Bill Skarsgard‘s Pennywise, along with some local bullies played by Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague, Logan Thompson, and Jake Sim, to name but a few. We’ll get a glimpse of them all below. Andrés Muschietti‘s It opens September 8th.

You can get caught up on the history of IT and Derry, ME from my breakdown of the first trailer here, and be sure to scope out all of our own Haleigh Foutch‘s set visit coverage at the links below:

As for the new content available in this latest trailer, let’s get into it! (Some spoilers lie ahead.)

Welcome once again to Derry, Maine! This opening shot of the trailer reveals the idyllic, 80s-set New England town that appears just fine and dandy on the outside, but hides a centuries-old rot within. From here, everything goes downhill.

Previous looks at IT have focused on the protagonists, the Losers. But the local bullies, who play a massive part in the story, get their share of the spotlight here. Meet (L to R) Patrick Hockstetter (Teague) who can also be seen on the Missing poster, Belch Huggins (Sim), Henry Bowers (Hamilton), and Victor Criss (Thompson). Here, they’re leering and harassing Richie, a relatively benign act…

The very next reveal of the town’s bullies is not so friendly. They’re seeing holding down Ben, literally scarring him for life thanks to Henry’s knife-work. Worse than this, a pair of adults roll by in their car, take in the scene … and do nothing to save Ben. The infamous red balloon rising in the backseat of their car serves as a reminder that “It” is not just Pennywise the clown but a pervasive darkness and evil that permeates the town to its greatest depths.

Our heroes get clued in to the town’s dark history thanks to Mike telling them of his grandfather’s belief that Derry’s is cursed. (Note the giant statue in the background; that’s Paul Bunyan. What could possibly be scary about a 30-foot tall Paul Bunyan statue, right? …)

Ben follows up with some library research (the place is basically his sanctuary) and comes across local stories telling of the Kitchener Ironworks explosion of 1906, which claimed more than 100 lives. There’s also what appears to be a mention of the Bradley Gang shootout, in which the townspeople of Derry ambushed a group of outlaws in broad daylight, but then pretended it never happened. The entity known as “It” played a role in every major tragedy that befell the town.