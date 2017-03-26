Horror Haul: Nicholas Winding Refn’s ‘Maniac Cop’ Filming This Summer; First ‘It’ Trailer Dropping Next Week?

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, brought the first look at David Lynch‘s mysterious return to Twin Peaks and it looks… still rather mysterious, to be honest. We also got the first trailer for Adam Wingard‘s Netflix adaptation of the beloved manga series Death Note, and hints that the wartime drama Overlord could be tied in with Bad Robot’s Clover-verse.

Elsewhere, Nicholas Winding Refn and William Lustig‘s Maniac Cop remake finally got the green light, Fear the Walking Dead showrunner David Erickson will step down from the series after Season 3, and Andy and Barbara Muschietti tease some new It action on the 29th. Could it finally be the first trailer?

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

NEWS:

Robert Rodriguez in Talks to Direct ‘Escape From New York’ Remake

First ‘Twin Peaks’ Images Unveil David Lynch’s Mysterious Revival

‘Death Note’: First Trailer for Adam Wingard’s Netflix Movie Is Ready for Your Nightmares

Exclusive: ‘World War Z 2’ Producer Says They Hope David Fincher Directs

‘Overlord’ Could Be Tied into Bad Robot and Paramount Pictures’ “Clover-verse”

‘Basic Instinct’ at 25: Why We Need to Revive the Erotic Thriller

REVIEWS:

‘Life’ Review: Dumb Astronauts vs. Space Squid

‘Dig Two Graves': An Austere Americana Revenge Saga With a Black Magic Twist

‘Prevenge’ Review: A Mother of a Murder Spree

INTERVIEWS:

Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Goof Off While Talking ‘Life’, ‘Zodiac’, and More

‘Life’ Director Daniel Espinosa on Why They Shot with Only One Camera and No Second Unit

‘Life’ Composer Jon Ekstrand on Why Flexibility Matters in His Job