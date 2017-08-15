New ‘IT’ VR Trailer Floats with Pennywise through the Derry Sewers

0

The long wait for Andy Muschietti‘s IT is finally almost over, which means that after months of speculation and scrounging for any details, New Line is finally showing off the goods in the pre-release promo bonanza. In case you missed the four-minute scene that screened in front of Annabelle: Creation over the weekend, we’ve got you covered with a different way to get a glimpse at the dreaded Derry sewers — with a new cinematic VR experience. It’s pretty fun. Not especially high-res (these VR promos never are), but there are some decent jump scares packed in, and best of all, we get to hear a number of Pennywise’s voices. And in keeping with the rest of the promo campaign, plenty of reminders that you’ll float too. After all, we all float down here.

For those of you based in LA who want to step into a real-life IT spook, be sure to check out “The IT Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood’. The experience (18+) is free and open to the public from August 14 through September 10. The event is currently sold out, but you can snag a spot on the waitlist over at the official site. The rest of y’all can creep through the Derry sewers in the VR experience below.

Here’s the IT synopsis:

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

