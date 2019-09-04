‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Debuts Season 14 Trailer Featuring Angry Gorilla

0

FXX has released the official trailer for Season 14 of its beloved comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which returns on Sept. 25.

Once again, the Gang is all here, from Mac (Rob McElhenny) and Charlie (Charlie Day) to Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson), as well as Frank (Danny DeVito). The eccentric friends hang out at their bar, Paddy’s Pub, where they get into all kinds of deplorable shenanigans.

Season 13 ended with Mac finally coming out of the closet in what was the most entertaining dance sequence of the year outside of Gaspar Noe‘s Climax. Season 14 will find the Gang going to extremes, as Mac will aim to learn a new language, Charlie will do a period piece, Dennis will attempt a one-act play, Dee will cut her hair, and Frank will perform a death scene.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Jessy Hodges, and introduces an angry gorilla who may have a bone to pick with a member of the Gang. Plus, Frank gets “diarrhea poisoned,” a development that promises to make this season particularly explosive. I’m also looking forward to the laser tag scene teased in the trailer, as I know just how intense laser combat can be, having served on the front lines in many a memorable battle. Oh, and did I mention there will be meerkats? Well there will be, and they’re adorable!

Always Sunny is produced by FX Productions, and the series was created by McElhenney, who also serves as executive producer along with Howerton, Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby. Check out the trailer below, and let me know on Twitter what you favorite Sunny episode is, because there are no wrong answers when it comes to this hilarious demented TV show.